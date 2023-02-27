Open in App
CVHS students organize protests over school safety and teacher salaries

By Crystal Jimenez,

7 days ago
Some students from Coachella Valley High School (CVHS) are planning to walk out of school on Monday to protest school safety and teacher salaries.

News Channel 3 has received multiple reports that students will leave their classrooms at 8:00 a.m. and walk to the Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD).

Emails show that some students don't feel safe at school after recent events that happened.

We recently reported incidents regarding a gun and what looked like a grenade brought to a district campus and a six-day delay in notifications to parents and students about the incident.

During a school board meeting last week, students showed up with signs and red hand prints on their bodies protesting the same issue.

Students also said they are not happy with how much their teachers are making.

Right now, the Coachella Valley Teachers Union (CVTA) is undergoing salary negotiations with CVUSD. Last week the union encourages teachers to cut back on work as these negotiations continue.

Related Story: Coachella Valley Teachers Union encouraging teachers to cut back on work amid CVUSD salary negotiations

The CVTA said it has nothing to do with the walkouts, it is student planned. If teachers participate, the union said it would be to keep students supervised, something that teachers have done in previous protests.

This is a developing story.

