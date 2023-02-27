Shuffle Board: New Lycra Legal Boss, Farfetch CFO to Step Down, Targeted Kohl’s Board Member Out

Retail

Helen Vaid

Global omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories Abercrombie & Fitch announced the election of Helen Vaid as an independent director, effective Feb. 16. This expands the company’s board to 11, including six female directors.

Vaid was most recently the CEO of Foundry Brands, a digitally native brand platform, where she was responsible for accelerating the omnichannel growth of its suite of consumer brands across various product categories.

Former Libby Inc. CEO Stephanie A. Streeter informed Kohl’s Corporation that she has decided not to stand for re-election as a director at the company’s 2023 annual meeting of shareholders. Streeter’s decision wasn’t due to any disagreements with the company, Kohl’s said, on any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices. As a result of her decision to step down after serving since 2007, the size of the company’s board of directors will shrink from 12 to 11 members, effective after the annual meeting this spring, which usually occurs in May. Activist investor Macellum Partners has accused Streeter of being one of Kohl’s “shadow” board members, and repeatedly called for her removal.

Brands

Luxury marketplace Farfetch announced that Elliot Jordan will step down by the end of 2023 after more than eight years as chief financial officer (CFO). The company is searching for his successor, and Jordan has agreed to serve as CFO for the rest of the year.

Jordan joined Farfetch in January 2015. Since that time, Farfetch has grown its annual GMV from $380 million to $4.1 billion for the years ended Dec. 31, 2015, and 2022, respectively. He has helped guide Farfetch through its transformation from a private company to a publicly traded company, including its listing on the New York Stock Exchange in September 2018. A member of the executive leadership team, he is also Farfetch’s executive sponsor of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Figs

Direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand Figs has named Steve Berube as chief operating officer (COO). Figs also announced that its current COO, Devon Duff Gago, has been appointed chief business development officer and will work with Berube to facilitate the transition.

As COO, Berube will lead distribution, logistics, inventory planning, and customer experience. In her new role, Duff Gago will lead several of the company’s key growth initiatives, including International and Teams, which is Figs’ B2B platform that enables institutions to standardize with Figs as their uniform. Each executive will report to Trina Spear, Figs’ CEO.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands Inc. announced that Mark Irvin has been appointed to its board of directors and will serve on the governance and nominating committee. Bobby J. Griffin, a director since 2006, plans to retire from the board when his current term ends at this year’s annual shareholders meeting.

Irvin, who has held leadership roles at Target, Cummins, Corporate Express Delivery Systems and Baxter Healthcare and serves on the National Retail Federation Foundation board of directors, is the executive vice president and chief supply chain officer for Best Buy Co. where he oversees the strategy and day-to-day operations of the global supply chain supporting about 1,000 stores and the company’s online customers. Prior to this, Irvin served as Best Buy’s chief inclusion, diversity and talent officer, leading the company’s strategy for creating and sustaining an inclusive work environment for its 100,000 employees.

“Mark brings more than 30 years of experience leading global supply chains and complex organizations,” said HanesBrands CEO Steve Bratspies. “His leadership will be particularly valuable as we continue to strengthen our agile and resilient supply chain and build the diverse talent necessary to unlock our Full Potential. I want to thank Bobby for his years of service to HanesBrands and for his counsel and support as we built and launched our Full Potential plan.”

Textiles

Cathy Spicer

The Lycra Company announced that Cathy Spicer joined the company as chief legal officer (CLO). She will oversee corporate governance, intellectual property protection, regulatory compliance, privacy and in-house legal services designed to meet corporate goals, strategies and priorities, including ESG. She will also serve as corporate secretary to the company’s board of directors.

Spicer joins the Lycra Company after most recently serving as CLO and corporate secretary of Tailored Brands , which includes retailers Men’s Wearhouse and Jos A. Bank .

Next Level Apparel

Michael Alexander

Supplier of blank apparel Next Level Apparel announced that Michael Alexander has been appointed to the role of president. He will be responsible for sales, marketing and product management, focusing on implementing strategic initiatives that grow the company’s top line.

Most recently, Alexander served as executive vice president of Careismatic Brands and brings 10 years of executive leadership in the apparel industry to the table. While at the healthcare apparel maker, Alexander provided strategic direction and leadership to cross-functional teams, including B2B and D2C sales, product design and merchandising, marketing and customer service.

Technology

Natalya Davick

Branded resale company Trove announced that Natalya Davick was appointed CFO and Julia Cai as chief technology officer. Davick and Cai’s announcement comes at a time of growth for the company as the team continues its efforts in shaping the resale industry, growing its business and expanding products to serve more partners.

As head of engineering, Cai will oversee a team of 60-plus engineers creating technology solutions and AI capabilities to internal warehouse teams and re-commerce solutions to Trove brand partners including Allbirds, Arc’teryx, Canada Goose and On Running. Davick will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s financial operations and oversee Trove’s finance and accounting teams.

Manufacturing

Mark Stocker

Delta Galil Industries , a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel, appointed Mark Stocker as president, Delta Galil Branded Division. Stocker is an accomplished merchandising and product strategy executive whose previous experience includes leading the strategic vision for the apparel division of Macy’s. He will be based in New York and will report directly to Delta Galil CEO Isaac Dabah.

In his new role, Stocker will be responsible for leading design, merchandising and sales for Delta Galil’s U.S. branded ladies’ intimates and sleepwear and kids’ businesses, including the Adidas , Calvin Klein Kids, Lauren Ralph Lauren , Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Wolford brands, along with Delta Galil’s own P.J. Salvage brand.

Logistics

Seko Logistics

Alfred Hofmann

Global logistics provider Seko Logistics has announced the appointment of Alfred Hofmann as senior vice president, global ocean freight. In this role, Hofmann will lead Seko’s global ocean freight team in advancing and executing division and overall company strategies. Under his leadership, he will provide guidance on business goals and implementation plans, help maintain relationships with Seko’s network of global ocean carriers and have profit and loss (P&L) operating authority.

