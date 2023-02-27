Open in App
Sourcing Journal

Mother x Bowie Channels Ziggy Stardust

By Angela Velasquez,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJFur_0l18uaOB00

Mother ’s new capsule collection will resonate with jean genies.

Allen Edmonds Taps Raleigh Denim Workshop for Legend Series

On March 14, the Los Angeles-based brand will launch a collection that pays homage to David Bowie’s otherworldly Ziggy Stardust, the late musician’s alien rockstar alter ego and stage persona in the early ’70s.

“As a brand rooted in the experiences of growing up in the ’70s, the opportunity to design with the imagery and iconography of The Ziggy Stardust era felt like a full-circle moment,” said Tim Kaeding, Mother creative director and co-founder.

The collection is built around vintage-inspired concert T-shirts, tanks and sweatshirts. The tops feature glittery fonts and marquee-inspired graphics, which set the tone for the collection’s iconography. The Grab Bag Crop Tee names some of Bowie’s most loved songs, while The Strong and Silent Type tank offers a “bootlegged-in-the-parking-lot look with a faded screen print,” Mother stated.

Skechers Launches Diane von Furstenberg Collab with Cushioned Sneakers, Slides and More

A cropped raglan cardigan features Bowie’s name on the back and his signature lightning bolt motif on the arms. A pair of socks reference “Let’s Dance,” Bowie’s best-selling single and the track title of his 1983 album of the same name.

The collection’s hero piece is the Super Cruiser flare jeans with gold stars and “The Jean Genie” printed across the backside.

“With this collection, Bowie’s quintessential sense of glam shines through—all with Mother’s signature touch,” Kaeding said.

The Mother x David Bowie collection will retail for $28-$475 and will be available in stores globally and on Mother’s website.

Sebastien Ami Brings Minimalist Mantra to True Religion

