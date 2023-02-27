These local bands bring new records to True/False Film Fest appearances

At this year's True/False Film Fest, attendees will encounter fresh labors of love, nonfiction films just seeing the light of day and dark of a movie theater.

And they will be greeted by of-the-moment music as well. At least two Columbia bands bring new albums to their festival appearances — one comes from a very young and prolific band, the other from a group of local veterans who make every note sound newborn.

Drona, "keen eyes with a grim smile"

Close your eyes at the beginning of Drona's latest effort, and you'll swear you've been carried into the sonic heart of the 1990s.

School-age siblings Arjuna, Surya and Pasha Raghu have crafted a sprawling, 15-song effort that sounds both like a tone poem penned in honor of their influences and the natural, effusive overflow of their covenant with one another. The sound opens and collapses on itself as the record progresses, weaving in psychedelic strains, more than a few trace elements of metal and glory-filled moments of harmony.

Instrumental opener "acropolis discooti" shimmies along in the style of Radiohead's "The King of Limbs," chasing and achieving unity between its slinky groove and spiritually seeking a melody. Guitars pan in and out of the mix, arriving, departing, passing each other like star-crossed strangers.

"where I stand" follows, with the momentum of a mid-'90s Smashing Pumpkins single; layers of cool and crackling guitar move toward an eventual, tunneling solo. Drona augments its sound by degrees on early tracks such as "take it out" and "wing"; the former follows the lead of a stuttering drum machine and melodic lines repeated to compelling effect while the latter leans into a garage and psychedelic influences.

The siblings trade lead vocals, growing their collective perspective, and find potent moments of interplay — the strongest of which comes in the harmony-driven, hymn-like coda to "engrave."

Drona is still growing into its sound to be sure, but no matter how slight or substantial, each track contains at least one truly dynamic moment: the never-too-late burst of guitar energy that propels "catalyst for conversation," the haunting background vocals on "angel in the sky," the acoustic guitar timbre of "close my eyes."

Elsewhere, the band's flirtation with metal finds fulfillment on the darkly gleaming "over your head," and penultimate track "fresh air" yields a late highlight, bending toward the dim and magnetic light of Alternative Nation once again. "cicada song" bookends the album, featuring lyrical acoustic guitar and effective use of harmonics to bring an exquisite instrumental conclusion.

Deftly handling darkness and light, "keen eyes with a grim smile" offers listeners any number of entry points and chances to feel heard within the noise created by three very talented young artists.

Drona will play the festival's Friday-night happy hour showcase at Eastside Tavern on March 3 with Mold Gold.

The Onions, "Coy Pond"

There are, at the very least, two perfect songs on the latest from these elusive local lords of sun-streaked power pop.

They arrive second and third on "Coy Pond," setting the stage for a breezy yet layered record that comes in under 30 minutes long, never wasting a second. Anchored by the singing and playing of Taylor Bacon and John Gilbreth — with significant contributions from Fumes leader Lou Nevins, multi-instrumentalist Phil Norath, pedal steel player Jy-Perry Banks and singer Hannah Rainey — these songs always make the right move, whether or not that move is the most intuitive.

"Lost in Wonderland" shuffles into being with the light touch of bells and a resonant guitar tone. The song approximates a Phil Spector beach party — minus the danger. Never forfeiting momentum, the melody slides into lovely, longer notes that sound like the sun parting clouds. Subtle sonic flourishes and a pitch-perfect ending cadence lend the song both boundless authenticity and curiosity.

Gliding bells and bent notes introduce "Who Do You Love," which excels on the strength of its vocals; layered in harmonies and liberated into leads, the singing floats through the track as if delivered from pop heaven.

Back up to the beginning: Album opener "Tuesday's Dreamer" tangles and amplifies the many strains of influence at play here, giving listeners a taste of dreamy pop, psychedelic rock and subtle hints of the blues.

A gleeful slice of early rock, "Even Though You Can't Dance" professes love despite the inability of the singer's flame to twist, twerk, stanky leg and more. "Tennessee" pursues a percussive drive and swirling, British Invasion-style melody. And Rainey delivers a gorgeous, nuanced lead on "Other People," a track that evokes singers from Petula Clark to more contemporary artists like Hope Sandoval.

Late in the tracklist, Columbia earns a shout-out — sort-of — on the druggy anthem "Paquin Towers," which opens on beautiful, elongated playing before moving into a bossa-like rhythm.

"Coy Pond" delivers a blissful, easy feeling — the sort rock 'n' roll is meant to offer — while possessing enough adornments and layers to investigate upon listen after listen. This is mood music for the best sort of mood.

The Onions will play a Sunday-night bill at Hitt Records March 5 with Joey Ferber.

Other True/False musicians with local ties

Other local artists — or artists who treat mid-Missouri like a second home — include:

Fumes

John Galbraith Trio

Molly Healey

Cemone James

Austin Jones

Marble Faun

Mobile Funk Unit

Kyren Penrose

The Quorus

Tri-County Liquidators

To see the full True/False music lineup, listen to sample tracks and find showcase information, visit https://truefalse.org/program/music/.

