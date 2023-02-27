Why Boone County basketball coaches are in favor of a shot clock, and why it hasn't happened yet

There's a rising trend in high school basketball.

It isn't anything scheme-related. You won't find it on a bench or on a court, but rather above the court. That would be the potential for a shot clock in high school basketball.

The Tribune surveyed the 18 coaches in Boone County, asking about their shot clock preferences and why. Not every coach responded, but nearly every coach that did, which accounted for 10 of the 18, agreed there should be a shot clock in high school basketball.

Some said it was necessary to speed the game up. Others said it was an inevitability.

Only one coach didn't completely agree with the necessity of a shot clock, but even then that coach wasn't against the idea, just indifferent.

Currently, Oregon, California, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island South Dakota, Utah and Washington are the only states to have adopted a shot clock, with Oregon being the latest.

According to MaxPreps, 74.1 percent of the 297 Oregon basketball coaches voted in favor of having a shot clock. There were also 16.5 percent of coaches who voted no and 9.4 percent who voted no preference.

Of the coaches that responded, they were all in favor of a shot clock for different reasons.

Battle girls head coach Dustyn Yung said the shot clock can play into an already fast-paced girls game. Specifically, he sees the ways it can affect basketball in the full-court game, let alone the half-court offense.

"I'm going to push for rewarding the defense in the 10-second backcourt violation," Yung said. "There's other things outside of the offensive possession."

The one coach who was indifferent about the changes was Rock Bridge assistant coach Blair Scanlon. He said he was in the middle ground.

"The coaches that complain about we need a shot clock are usually ones that have the most talent and it makes them coach harder when a team limits offensive touches and uses clock against them," Scanlon said. "They don't know what to do against it and it makes them actually have to coach."

Rock Bridge girls head coach Jill Nagel, a Missouri Sports Hall of Fame coach, echoed some of Scanlon's thoughts in that a shot clock will alter the way coaches strategize the game.

Nagel, however, said the discussion surrounding a shot clock is "when" it's implemented, rather than "if."

"My thoughts revolve around setting the adoption of the change up for success and preparing our team for such. I'm more concerned about the time and rules surrounding the implementation," Nagel said. "Knowing it will happen at some point we have begun to slightly change how we approach offensive and defensive sets to ensure when shot clock adoption happens we are fully prepared."

Still, if any addition of a shot clock were to pass it would need official approval from the Missouri High School Sports and Activities Association.

According to MSHSAA Communications Director Jason West, those discussions have already happened in the introductory category, at least.

West told the Tribune the MSHSAA office surveyed coaches, athletic directors, superintendents, principals and building administrators regarding the idea of adding a shot clock. He noted that the majority of coaches that participated in the survey would like to implement a shot clock, but MSHSAA also heard nearly the exact opposite from school administrators.

The reason for the lack of administrative support lies in the logistics, West said. Implementing a shot clock means adding technology to existing high school gyms for any kind of clock to be visible. There's also the financial impact of buying the shot clock technology but in training someone to run that shot clock.

Adding a shot clock might be simpler for programs like Rock Bridge, Battle and Hickman, which already have screens attached to their scoreboards. But, it still wouldn't be something that could be implemented in a short period of time.

The future of any potential shot clock in Missouri high school basketball is still ways away from happening. The discussions need to progress and the proper support needs to be in place.

That still isn't deterring coaches from expecting a shot clock to come.

"It is going to happen," Nagel said. "It is just a matter of time."