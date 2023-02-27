Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win A 2023 and 1965 Corvette Plus Cash For Taxes

Win a modified C8 and restored C1 for practically nothing!

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a Chevy Corvette, you’re in the company of millions of car collectors and enthusiasts. The Chevy Corvette hit the market as a game changer in the American performance market, punching above its weight class for decades. It all started with the first generation, which evolved quickly into a proper sports car, and not rides the line as being a full-blown supercar in the modern generation. Up for grabs through Dream Giveaway is a set of Corvettes, both representing two very different generations, and both exceptionally rare and collectible.

Lingenfelter Built 700-Horsepower 70th Anniversary Edition 2023 Corvette Stingray

The name Lingenfelter is one that strikes fear in opponents, and excitement in Corvette enthusiasts. This beautiful white 2023 C8 Corvette is a brand new grand prize, a supercharged 70th Anniversary 2023 Corvette Stingray by Lingenfelter Performance Engineering and Magnuson Superchargers. It was ordered in a White Pearl Metallic Tri-coat exterior over Ceramic White premium leather interior. It is loaded down with factory option, including the most desired Z51 Performance Package, Performance Suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Front Lift Adjustable Height, Competition Sport bucket seats and more.

Restored 1965 Corvette Sting Ray Convertible

The classic 1965 Corvette is one of those that will alway start a bidding war at auctions, and this no-expense-spared restored is ready for action. It was restored to NCRS standard, and is covered in Ermine White paint over a black interior, with black top, and side exhaust pipes. It is powered by a 327 cubic inch V8 engine, which is backed by a four-speed manual transmission.