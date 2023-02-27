Elon Musk Blames Media for Being ‘Racist Against Whites & Asians’ in Defense of Scott Adams’ Racist Comments

Elon Musk blasted the “media” for being racist against “Whites & Asians” in a curious defense of Scott Adams’s flatly racist comments over the weekend.

Adams is the creator of the hugely successful Dilbert comic strip and finds himself in the middle of controversy (again) after an unsettling video in which he said White people should “get the hell away from Black people.” His comments were made in the context of a Rassmussen poll in which 53% of Black respondents said that it was “okay to be White,” while 26% disagreed with the comment and 21% responded that they were “not sure.”

“If nearly half of all blacks are not okay with white people — according to this poll, not according to me, according to this poll — that’s a hate group,” Adams said on his YouTube show on Wednesday. “I don’t want to have anything to do with them. And I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from black people . . . because there is no fixing this.”

Adams is now suffering the consequence of these racist comments as his comic has been dumped by dozens of newspapers across the country, and his publisher Andrews-McNeel has formally cut ties with him.

For Musk’s part, he initially rushed to Adams’ defense, tweeting the naive question, “what exactly are they complaining about?” which he later deleted because someone apparently gave him the answer.

But very early Sunday morning, Musk jumped back into the fray, replying to the Monitoring Bias Twitter account complaining about Adams’s treatment by the mainstream media. Musk simply said, “The media is racist.”

Shortly after, he followed his tweet with an explanation saying, “For a *very* long time, US media was racist against non-white people, now they’re racist against whites & Asians.”

Musk’s comments are consistent with the belief long held in circles of the alt-right movement (and more extremist groups also) that White people are the real victim in any sort of societal reckoning that has taken place over the past few years. And while it is true that a pendulum never suddenly stops swinging at its pivot, the idea that the second richest man in the world is fighting for the aggrieved White folk seems laughable in its face.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.