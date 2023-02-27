Kerry Katona calls out parenting double standard as Jude Law reportedly fathers seventh child

Kerry Katona has suggested that mothers with children from different relationships are unfairly criticised in comparison to fathers who do the same.

Writing in a new column, Katona addressed reports that Jude Law, 50, has become a father for the seventh time, arguing that “men are treated differently to women”.

Law and his wife Phillipa Coan, 35, who married in 2019, are reportedly welcoming a second child together. The Talented Mr Ripley actor has five children from previous romances.

Former Atomic Kitten singer Katona made the comments in her latest column for New! Magazine , which will be released on Wednesday (February 28). The remarks were originally reported by OK! Magazine .

“Jude Law has reportedly become a father again, making him a dad-of-seven by four mums – I didn’t even realise he had so many kids!” she began.

Katona’s comments come after Law was spotted pushing a newborn baby in a pram at Heathrow Airport in London, sparking rumours that they have a second child together. The Independent has contacted representatives of Law for comment.

“It’s lovely news, but I do think that men are treated differently to women. I doubt he would be labelled as a ‘7x4 dad’, whereas I’ve received a lot of c**p for being a ‘5x3 mum’ in the past.”

The I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! winner shares her two eldest children, Molly, 21, and Lilly, 20, with her ex-husband Brian McFadden. She also shares two children, Heidi, 16, and Maxwell, 14, with her ex Mark Croft. She shares her youngest child, Dylan-Jorge, eight, with the late George Kay.

La shares his eldest three children, Rafferty, 26, Iris, 22, Rudy, 20, with ex-wife Sadie Frost. Law also shares daughter Sophia, 13, with Samantha Burke. And he shares daughter Ada, seven, with Catherine Harding.

Katona is known for commenting on parenthood. Earlier this month, she urged Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague to change her daughter Bambi’s name .

Writing in her OK! Magazine column, the TV personality shared that she wasn’t “a fan” of the name.

“Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announced the birth of their daughter last week. It’s lovely news, but I must admit I’m not a fan of the name,” she wrote.

“I think Bambi Fury sounds a bit ridiculous,” she continued: “It reminds me of the Disney film where the mother gets shot!” she said, referencing the 1942 Disney animation Bambi .

“The poor kid might get some stick in school,” Katona added.

Katona then continued: “If they haven’t registered the name yet, maybe they should consider changing it. But each to their own.”