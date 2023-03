A beach in Norfolk has been closed off due to fears that homes along the cliff edge could fall into the sea.

Significant erosion at Hemsby is feared to be putting houses at risk, with another two bungalows thought to be in danger.

A nine-foot drop has also emerged on the beach, preventing a lifeboat from launching.

The beach was closed at the weekend by the local volunteer lifeboat crew after losing 10 foot of land in just two days.

This video shows the scene, seven miles north of Great Yarmouth.

