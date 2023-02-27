Open in App
Lake Worth, TX
KRLD News Radio

Lake Worth home heavily damaged by fire

By Curt Lewis,

7 days ago

A Lake Worth home has heavy damage from Sunday's fire that erupted on Aquila Drive in the Lakeside development.

Fire crews poured on the water but the fire had quite a head start so there's still a lot of damage including a partial roof collapse.

Even so, the family got out safely along with their dog. Investigators don't yet know the cause.

🚨 Lake Worth Firefighters were first due on a small residential house fire in Lakeside late this afternoon. Thankfully,...

Posted by City of Lake Worth Fire Department on Sunday, February 26, 2023

