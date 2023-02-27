Open in App
Texas State
KRLD News Radio

Ferocious Texas winds create haboobs and cause power outages, fire danger remains high

By Curt Lewis,

7 days ago

Texas winds stronger than 100 miles per hour in some places triggered power outages, created Haboobs and fueled fires around the Panhandle and South Plains on Sunday.

Tens of thousands of residents were without power duing the passing storms.

Three wildfires are still blazing in the Panhandle and West Texas Monday. The largest is the 5,000 acre Big Fin Flats fire in Oldham County, now about 80 percent contained.

Today's fire danger remains rated high to extreme from the Hill Country to the New Mexico line and from the Oklahoma line down to the Big Bend.

For North Texas, the top wind gust was reported at 58 miles-per-hour in McKinney around midnight. There were also gusts of 55 in Denton and at Fort Worth Alliance.

