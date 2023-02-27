Open in App
Fayetteville, AR
See more from this location?
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Allergies increasing food insecurity, how you can help

By Kayla Davis,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f22XT_0l18qIq300

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are only a few days left to donate to a local drive collecting allergy-friendly food.

Haas Hall Academy student, Hemali Gauri, is allergic to garlic and eggs. Over the years, she said she’s noticed the lack of food allergy awareness within her community, and is passionate about educating more people about the struggles that come along with food allergies.

To raise awareness, Gauri created K12Allergies , a website and social media platform for parents of kids with food allergies to share their stories and resources. One issue that stood pout to her was the amount of low-income families trying to find allergy-safe options at their local food bank.

According to the CDC, food allergies affect one in 13 children and increases food insecurity rates in the area. Gauri said in households with allergies, the percentage of people experiencing food insecurity increases by a third.

UAMS links food insecurity to pandemic in study

Gauri started the drive with an other student experiencing food allergies. Maycee Dawdy said another barrier for families is the price of allergen-free food.

“Food should be a basic human need that should be met for everyone, so that just kind of makes me sad to think about how some people don’t have that, especially how it makes it worse for people with allergies because things that are allergy-free can be more expensive. So if they can barely afford to buy the things that aren’t expensive, allergies make it worse,” said Dawdy.

You can help families with food allergies by donating gluten free options, dairy free milk, canned food, rice, and nut-free snacks. There’s a drop-off bin inside the Fayetteville Public Library preschool area.

Food Drive

“We’ve gotten a lot of donations, I can really see how people who are impacted by these allergies really feel the need to give back because they know that this is a really significant thing,” said Gauri.

The drive benefits the NWA Food Bank.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fayetteville, AR newsLocal Fayetteville, AR
Art Feeds fundraiser helps combat mental health crisis among kids
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
KNWA Today: Life Styles Inc. to host Abilities Ball
Fayetteville, AR3 days ago
Fayetteville residents invited to give input on Walker Park
Fayetteville, AR3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lifewater International to celebrate World Water Day in NWA
Bentonville, AR7 hours ago
Bentonville nonprofit hosts Upcycling art event
Bentonville, AR22 hours ago
KNWA Today: Best Friends Pet Resource Center Grand Opening Preview
Bentonville, AR7 hours ago
Arkansas bill would mandate overdose kits in schools
Farmington, AR2 days ago
Be Pro Be Proud Draft Day connects tech employers with high school seniors
Rogers, AR51 minutes ago
Bentonville seeks input in plan to use HUD grant funds
Bentonville, AR10 hours ago
ACDA holds luncheon to introduce IT apprenticeship program
Rogers, AR4 days ago
Arkansas legislators introduce transportation-based bills
Bentonville, AR2 days ago
Missing Fort Smith teen
Fort Smith, AR20 hours ago
Bentonville announces 2023 First Friday themes
Bentonville, AR2 days ago
‘Amazing Shake’ competition sees winners from SOAR program
Springdale, AR3 days ago
Thaden School, Railyard Park win architectural awards
Rogers, AR1 hour ago
Bella Vista honors three local artists for Spring Artist of the Month program
Bella Vista, AR7 hours ago
NWA Home Show returns to Springdale
Springdale, AR2 days ago
WATCH: A look at a Scouts BSA all-girl camping trip
Bentonville, AR3 days ago
Fayetteville protest against senate bill 81
Fayetteville, AR19 hours ago
Lincoln school district to host forums on four-day week
Lincoln, AR3 days ago
NWA fraud suspect psychiatrist is also a defendant in wrongful death lawsuit
Rogers, AR1 hour ago
A look inside War Eagle Cavern’s expansion, historic discovery
Rogers, AR3 days ago
Fayetteville seeking public input on 2022 CDBG projects
Fayetteville, AR4 hours ago
Fort Smith teen reported missing after not returning from party
Fort Smith, AR20 hours ago
NWA psychiatrist under fraud investigation appeals suspension
Fayetteville, AR3 days ago
Fort Smith business hopes for no flash flooding
Fort Smith, AR3 days ago
Rogers doctor in Medicaid fraud investigation also sued twice for false imprisonment, assault, more charges
Rogers, AR4 days ago
One person dead in morning house fire in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, AR3 days ago
Red-hot Arkansas softball squad finishes Wooo Pig Classic with 6-0 mark
Fayetteville, AR23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy