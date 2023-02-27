Nevada at Wyoming odds, picks and predictions

The Nevada Wolf Pack (22-7, 12-4 MWC) and Wyoming Cowboys (8-20, 3-13) meet Monday at Arena Auditorium in Laramie, Wyo. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Nevada vs. Wyoming game odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

The Wolf Pack topped Fresno State 60-56 on Friday, covering as a 2.5-point road favorite. Nevada has won and covered 6 of the last 7 games. The Under has cashed in each of the last 3 outings.

The Cowboys have dropped 3 in a row, and 6 of the last 7 games, while going 2-5 against the spread (ATS). The last time Wyoming failed to cover in 4 straight games was Jan. 4-16, 2021.

Nevada at Wyoming odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:12 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Off the board

: Off the board Against the spread (ATS) : Nevada -5.5 (-110) | Wyoming +5.5 (-110)

: Nevada -5.5 (-110) | Wyoming +5.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 138.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Nevada at Wyoming picks and predictions

Prediction

Nevada 74, Wyoming 66

The moneyline was off the board at the time of publishing. Even if it was available, Nevada would likely be too expensive and not worth pursuing.

AVOID.

NEVADA -5.5 (-110) is a strong play, as the Wolf Pack tries to keep its faint Mountain West regular-season championship hopes alive.

The Wolf Pack is 22-8-2 ATS in the last 32 games overall, while going 7-3 ATS in the last 10 against teams with a losing record.

Wyoming +5.5 (-110) is 2-5 ATS in the last 7 games overall, and 2-7 ATS in the last 9 against teams with a winning overall mark.

OVER 138.5 (-105) is the lean, but go lightly.

The Over is 9-2 in the last 11 for Nevada games against a team with a winning percentage of .400 or under. For Wyoming, the Over is 11-4 in the last 15 games overall, while cashing at a 9-4 clip in the previous 13 against teams with a winning overall record.

