Boston Celtics at New York Knicks odds, picks and predictions
By Skyler Carlin,
7 days ago
The Boston Celtics (44-17) face the New York Knicks (35-27) on Monday at Madison Square Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Celtics vs. Knicks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
The Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 110-107 to cover as 1-point road favorites on Saturday. Boston is on a 3-game winning streak and has the league’s best record.
The Knicks cruised as 4-point home favorites in their 128-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. New York has won 5 games in a row and 8 of its last 10 games.
This will be the 3rd meeting between Boston and New York. The road team won and covered the spread in the 1st 2 meetings and the Over connected in both matchups.
Despite the Knicks playing some good basketball recently, I’m taking the CELTICS (-140) in this matchup. I wouldn’t play Boston’s moneyline at anything worse than -150 odds in this game.
The Celtics are 20-10 on the road this season while the Knicks are 17-15 at home.
CELTICS -2.5 (-115) is the lean despite Boston being without its 2nd-best player. The Celtics have shown they can win games without Brown as they own one of the most well-rounded rotations in the NBA led by F Jayson Tatum.
Boston is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games overall and 5-2 ATS in its last 7 road meetings against New York.
OVER 223.5 (-108) is the pick here with both teams being in the top 6 in offensive rating this season. The Over is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings in New York and 5-1 in the last 6 meetings overall.
