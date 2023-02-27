Open in App
Boston, MA
Boston Celtics at New York Knicks odds, picks and predictions

By Skyler Carlin,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dj4ZD_0l18lV2B00

The Boston Celtics (44-17) face the New York Knicks (35-27) on Monday at Madison Square Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Celtics vs. Knicks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 110-107 to cover as 1-point road favorites on Saturday. Boston is on a 3-game winning streak and has the league’s best record.

The Knicks cruised as 4-point home favorites in their 128-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. New York has won 5 games in a row and 8 of its last 10 games.

This will be the 3rd meeting between Boston and New York. The road team won and covered the spread in the 1st 2 meetings and the Over connected in both matchups.

Celtics at Knicks odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:56 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Celtics -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Knicks +120 (bet $100 to win $120)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Celtics -2.5 (-115) | Knicks +2.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 223.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Celtics at Knicks key injuries

Celtics

  • F Jaylen Brown (personal) out
  • G Derrick White (ankle) probable

Knicks

  • None

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Celtics at Knicks picks and predictions

Prediction

Celtics 116, Knicks 112

Despite the Knicks playing some good basketball recently, I’m taking the CELTICS (-140) in this matchup. I wouldn’t play Boston’s moneyline at anything worse than -150 odds in this game.

The Celtics are 20-10 on the road this season while the Knicks are 17-15 at home.

CELTICS -2.5 (-115) is the lean despite Boston being without its 2nd-best player. The Celtics have shown they can win games without Brown as they own one of the most well-rounded rotations in the NBA led by F Jayson Tatum.

Boston is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games overall and 5-2 ATS in its last 7 road meetings against New York.

OVER 223.5 (-108) is the pick here with both teams being in the top 6 in offensive rating this season. The Over is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings in New York and 5-1 in the last 6 meetings overall.

