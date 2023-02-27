10 people rescued after boat hits Cape Coral Bridge

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) got a call on February 25, around 05:00 p.m., regarding a vessel accident in the Caloosahatchee River, in Lee County.

The FWC, the United States Coast Guard, Cape Coral Police Department, Lee County Fire Rescue, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office all responded.

Crews discovered a 37-foot vessel taking water.

Investigators say the vessel struck the base of the Cape Coral Bridge and sank.

There were 10 people on board at the time of the incident. Each person was rescued and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

FWC is actively investigating this boating accident and will provide additional information as it becomes available.