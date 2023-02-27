Open in App
Wisconsin State
TMJ4 News

Sturgeon spearing season comes to a close

By Lindsey Stenger,

7 days ago
The 2023 sturgeon spearing season came to a close Sunday afternoon.

This year's season has been unusual with some record heat for February, and on the flip side, a recent record snowstorm. The ice conditions have been less than ideal, but overall season numbers are still in line with a typical season.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, 353 sturgeons came out of Lake Winnebago on the first day.

This year's overall fish count for sturgeon out of Lake Winnebago was 1,120.

