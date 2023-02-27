Open in App
Sporting News

How to watch Joel Embiid vs. Jimmy Butler: 76ers vs. Heat start time, TV channel, live stream

By Joseph Corr,

7 days ago

In a rivalry that is quickly becoming one of the most ferocious in the NBA, Jimmy Butler returns to the Wells Fargo Center to take on Joel Embiid and the 76ers. In July of 2019, Butler signed with the Heat via a four-team sign and trade with the 76ers. The breakup between Butler and the 76ers was not particularly amicable and ever since, the matchup has had an extra element.

Butler is averaging 22.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists over his last five games, but the Heat have gone just 1-4 in that span, including four losses in a row. Both Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry are listed as questionable on the Heat's official injury report for Monday, but the good news for Miami is the probable availability of recent signee Kevin Love.

Love made his Heat debut against the Bucks on Feb. 24 but it was not pleasant viewing as Love went scoreless and Milwaukee cruised to a 128-99 win. However, Love bounced back from the scoreless outing to drop 13 points against the Hornets.

The 76ers are intent on redemption after their five-game win streak was snapped by the Celtics in their last outing. Joel Embiid hit a miraculous 60-foot short that would have sent the game to overtime, but the big man failed to release the ball before the final buzzer.

By many accounts, Embiid trails only Nikola Jokic in the MVP race. Philly's All-Star center is second in points (33.1) and ninth in rebounds (10.4) per game across the league. Embiid's play has the 76ers sitting with a record of 39-20, just four games behind the league-leading Celtics in the standings.

With just over 20 games remaining in the regular season, this contest has extra meaning as the Heat try to cement their place in the playoffs while the 76ers are still eyeing the top spot in the East.

The Sporting News has you covered with all the information you need to tune in.

NBA BOLD PREDICTIONS: Awards, playoff projections, Finals pick & more for the second half of the season

What channel is Heat vs. 76ers on?

  • TV channel (national): NBA TV
  • TV channel (Miami): Bally Sports Sun
  • TV channel (Philadelphia): NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Streaming: Sling TV

In addition to regional broadcasts in local broadcasts, Heat vs. 76ers will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV in the United States. Fans in the U.S. can also stream Heat vs. 76ers with a subscription to Sling TV.

Fans in the U.S. can watch the biggest games of the 2022-23 NBA season on Sling TV, which is now offering HALF OFF your first month! Stream Sling Orange for $20 in your first month to catch all regular season games on TNT, ESPN & ABC. For games on NBA TV, subscribe to Sling Orange & Sports Extra for $27.50 in your first month. Local regional blackout restrictions apply.

SIGN UP FOR SLING: English | Spanish

Heat vs. 76ers start time

  • Date: Monday, Feb. 27
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET | 4:00 p.m. PT

Heat vs. 76ers from the Wells Fargo Center is scheduled to tip off around 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 27.

Heat schedule 2022-23

Here are Miami's next five games:

Date Opponent Time (ET) National TV
Feb. 27 at 76ers 7 p.m. NBA TV
March 1 vs. 76ers 7:30 p.m.
March 3 vs. Knicks 8 p.m.
March 4 vs. Hawks 8 p.m.
March 6 vs. Hawks 7:30 p.m. NBA TV

76ers schedule 2022-23

Here are Philadelphia's next five games:

Date Opponent Time (ET) National TV
Feb. 27 vs. Heat 7 p.m. NBA TV
March 1 at Heat 7:30 p.m.
March 2 at Mavericks 7:30 p.m. TNT
March 4 at Bucks 8:30 p.m. TNT
March 6 at Pacers 7 p.m.
