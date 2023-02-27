World War II veterans in Colorado honored with Freedom Quilts

What began as a way for a medical support assistant at Eastern Colorado VA to cope with the loss of a family member has evolved into a unique way of honoring the legacies the military veterans.

Scott Beaver began a “Freedom Quilt” workshop with a $5,000 grant from the Center for Development and Civic Engagement in October 2021 at the VA clinic in Colorado Springs, Colorado following the death of his stepmother.

“A veteran is never forgotten as long as we honor their legacy,” he said in a VA release. “Talk to a veteran. Learn from a veteran. Let their legacy live.”

More than 25 volunteers are now involved in the effort. They all receive kits with pattern instructions, along with access to tools and equipment.

Beaver asked the clinic’s veterans and providers to pause their work and attend a ceremony on Feb. 7 to learn about five local World War II veterans who would be presented with a handmade quilt.

The event was kicked off by two junior ROTC units from Colorado Springs. In attendance were Army veterans Edwin Beck, 98, Louis Schindler, 99, Army veteran Helen Rydell, 99, and 100-year-old Navy veteran Carl Eastridge. There was also a chair for a 96-year-old WWII veteran who couldn’t attend.

“There aren’t many of us left,” said Beck, who was a POW during the war. “It was the saddest day of my life when I had to lay down my weapon and surrender.”

He still recalls the Luger holstered by the Nazi interrogator asking him if he was related to German general Ludwig Beck who conspired the prior summer to kill Nazi leader Adolph Hitler.

“I went through hell. I know that,” said Beck, holding a folded quilt and a copy of the telegram sent to his mother when he went missing in action. “You can read about it, you can hear about it, but it’s not the same as being there.”

According to VA estimates, out of the 16 million who served during WWII, nearly 120,000 are still living, about 2,000 of them in Colorado.

Scott Beaver holds up a copy of a World War II telegram during a Freedom Quilt event on Feb. 7, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Photo credit Department of Veterans Affairs

So far, the volunteers have completed more than 50 Freedom Quilts which have been donated to assisted-living facilities, homeless support programs and other veteran support services.

Family members and friends have also requested the quilts for veterans of all eras, including Medal of Honor recipients.

“It’s my opportunity to give back,” said Penny Talley, a volunteer who started quilting 36 years ago while her husband was serving in Italy.

Talley teaches basic and creative quilting skills to veterans intending to reduce symptoms associated with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Many of our quilts are attached to comfort animals that kids can hold, cuddle and play with and take home,” said Talley. They have created more than 60 comfort animals for when children accompany a parent seeking mental health care under extreme circumstances.

To participate in the Freedom Quilt workshops or donate materials, contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at vhaechvolsvcs@va.gov. To nominate veterans living in the Colorado Springs area for a Freedom Quilt, send their stories to michael.beaver2@va.gov.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com .