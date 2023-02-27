Pennsylvania State Police probe pedestrian crash that killed Corry man in Fairview

Pennsylvania State Police troopers are investigating a Saturday morning accident in Fairview Township in which a Corry man walking along West Lake Road was struck by a vehicle and killed.

The accident was reported Saturday at about 6:45 a.m. on West Lake Road just west of Lakeland Drive, state police in Girard said.

According to troopers, a pedestrian, identified as 47-year-old Milton C. Swanson, of Corry, was walking along or standing in the eastbound lane of West Lake Road, which is Route 5, when he was struck by an eastbound 2016 Jeep Wrangler.

It was dark and snowing at the time and the driver of the Jeep, a 68-year-old West Springfield woman, attempted evasive maneuvers after seeing Swanson but was unable to avoid a collision, state police reported in a news release.

Swanson was taken to UPMC Hamot, where he was pronounced dead at 7:29 a.m. Saturday, according to state police and the Erie County Coroner's Office. Swanson died of multiple blunt-force trauma, the Coroner's Office reported.

Troopers said investigation and interviews indicated that the Jeep's driver, who was not injured in the accident, committed no traffic violations.