Woman killed in Greenville Co. house fire

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was killed in a house fire Monday morning in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said it was called to a house at 7:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Dellrose Circle in Taylors.

“The right side of the house was totally involved with fire,” said Taylors Fire Chief Bobby Baker said. “The roof had already collapsed in on that side.”

Taylors, along with Boiling Springs & Greer Fire Departments were all on scene for several hours.

The Taylors Fire Department said around 4:42 a.m. they received a call of a house on fire by someone passing by.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the victim was an elderly woman who lived at the home by herself.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

The fire department wants to remind everyone during this time to remain aware of fire safety practices.

“Always make sure you check your smoke alarms and check your batteries,” Chief Baker said. “Most people try to do them once a year but we like to tell you when you change your clocks change your batteries in your smoke detectors.”

The home has been deemed a total loss.

