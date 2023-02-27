Crash shuts down portion of E. SR 58 in Knox Co.

KNOX CO. Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update : A dump truck filled with coal overturned Monday morning along E. SR 58 in Knox county causing traffic to be shut down in the area.

According to Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. The closure affects SR 58 between Hawthorn and Horst roads.

As of 9:15 a.m., the sheriff said the road remained closed and was expected to reopen in about an hour.

Image of overturned dump truck on SR 58 in Knox County (Courtesy the Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Vantlin said the truck driver was uninjured in the incident, no other vehicles were involved.

The crash is being handled by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates on MyWabashValley.com as we get them.

