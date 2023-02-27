Open in App
Knox County, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash shuts down portion of E. SR 58 in Knox Co.

By Shelby Reilly,

7 days ago

KNOX CO. Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update : A dump truck filled with coal overturned Monday morning along E. SR 58 in Knox county causing traffic to be shut down in the area.

According to Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. The closure affects SR 58 between Hawthorn and Horst roads.

As of 9:15 a.m., the sheriff said the road remained closed and was expected to reopen in about an hour.

Image of overturned dump truck on SR 58 in Knox County (Courtesy the Knox County Sheriff’s Office)
Man arrested on child molestation charges

Vantlin said the truck driver was uninjured in the incident, no other vehicles were involved.

The crash is being handled by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates on MyWabashValley.com as we get them.

Original : A crash shut down a portion of E. State Road 58 in both directions Monday morning.

According to INDOT, the road is closed at Horst Road due to an overturned dump truck.

Multiple agencies are on scene and drivers are being turned around at Bethel Church.

