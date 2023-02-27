Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Legislation could change time New Mexico high schoolers go to school

By Marilyn Upchurch,

7 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico high school students could soon have a later start to the school day. Legislation working its way through the roundhouse would look into if it’s a good idea.

“In classrooms, I see people falling asleep and snoring and it can even interrupt the class time,” said Albuquerque High School Freshman, Vivian Wiseman. Wiseman is the mind behind house memorial 56 which would request the Legislative Education Study Committee to study high school start times. She contacted state leaders because of her personal experience as well as what her peers tell her about their struggles. “This year was my first year. I joined a club and I had to get to school at 6:40 which meant I had to wake up between 5:30 and 6. It was really hard for me,” said Wiseman.

The Center for Disease Control recommends teenagers should get 8 to 10 hours of sleep each night. A National Sleep Foundation study that found 60% of children under 18 reported feeling tired during the day. Wiseman worked alongside Democratic Rep. Joy Garratt who introduce the memorial.

“Fewer teen driver accidents happen when they get additional sleep. There’s a study done on that. That’s a safety issue,” said Rep. Garratt. The Superintendent of Socorro Consolidated Schools, Ron Hendrix, said they switched their start time last year. He mentioned his students perform better in school by going in later. He likes the idea of the study but hopes it would not be mandated for schools.

If the memorial goes through, the study would be conducted this year with the findings published by December 31. Based on the recommendations, a bill could be introduced next legislative session. Rep. Garratt said they will consider the importance of schools having the power to control what time their school starts. The memorial will be heard Monday in the House Education Committee.

