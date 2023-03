ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Peters gas station was robbed Monday morning.

Police were called to a Mobile On The Run on Mid Rivers Mall Drive just after 3:00 a.m. Police from St. Peters and O’Fallon along with the K-9 unit are working the case.

The gas station has since reopened.

