First baseman and outfielder Carlos De La Cruz impressed the Philadelphia Phillies in his first MLB Spring Training action of 2023.

It’s tough not to notice Carlos De La Cruz.

The 6-foot-8 first baseman/outfielder blasted a home run to center field in the eighth inning of Saturday’s 7-4 victory over the New York Yankees in Clearwater, Fla.

De La Cruz added a sensational catch in foul ground near the first base stands in the ninth.

“He’s big,” Philadelphia Phillies manager Ron Thomson said of De La Cruz. “He’s very athletic. From what they tell me, he’s turned into a decent outfielder.”

There are always prospects which come out of nowhere. De La Cruz could be one of them.

He went undrafted in 2017 after attending George Washington High School in New York.

De La Cruz signed with the Phillies as a free agent and advanced to Double-A last season where he hit 17 home runs.

Keep your eye on him. The talent is definitely evident.

