Winter storm to bring snow to Green Bay and Door County, ice and wintry mix to central Wisconsin and Appleton

As February winds down, northeast Wisconsin will see one more winter storm bringing ice, snow and a wintry mix on top of snow from last week, according to the National Weather Service.

The day will start with freezing rain "maybe mixed with a little sleet," said meteorologist Scott Cultice, with the possibility to change over to snow this afternoon.

The areas surrounding Wisconsin Rapids, Wausau, Stevens Point, Marshfield, Appleton and Chilton could see as much as a quarter inch of freezing rain.

The ice, plus wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour has the potential to damage trees and power lines, the NWS said.

Further northeast, however, residents can expect more shoveling. "As the storm advances north and hits colder air this afternoon, it's going to turn to all snow in the far northeast," Cultice said.

Green Bay, Door County, Wausaukee, Rhinelander, Oconto and Kewaunee is forecast to receive 3 or more inches of wet snow. Some areas in the far northeast, like Sister Bay and Wausaukee, could see as much as 8 inches.

The weather is already impacting travel, too. According to 511wi.gov, many major highways in northwest and central Wisconsin were covered in ice as of 7 a.m. Monday.

Many central Wisconsin school districts, like Wisconsin Rapids, Wausau, Marshfield and Stevens Point, will not be holding in-person classes Monday.

The storm is expected to last most of the day, with the warnings and advisories from the NWS set to end at 6 p.m.

Green Bay weather radar

Can't see the image? Click here.

