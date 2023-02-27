Lawmaker starts African American group at Capitol; Charles Schwab director buys $5.4M Phoenix estate; Highs and lows of Innings Festival

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.
As the number of Black lawmakers in Legislature falls, Sen. Catherine Miranda launches BLM caucus. The move is welcomed by Black leaders, but the only Black member of the Legislature, Republican Rep. David Marshall, hasn't shown interest in joining.
The most expensive metro Phoenix homes sold during the first week of February were purchased with cash. One house came with a 250-gallon fish tank.
Innings Festival returned to Tempe Beach Park on Saturday. Here's a look at the weekend's highs and lows of Innings Fest.
Today, you can expect it to be partly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. It'll be cloudy and chilly at night, with a low near 43 degrees. Get the full forecast here.
Today in history
- On this date in 1942, the Battle of the Java Sea began during World War II; Imperial Japanese naval forces scored a decisive victory over the Allies.
- In 1973, members of the American Indian Movement occupied the hamlet of Wounded Knee in South Dakota, the site of the 1890 massacre of Sioux men, women and children. (The occupation lasted until the following May.)
- In 1991, Operation Desert Storm came to a conclusion as President George H.W. Bush declared that “Kuwait is liberated, Iraq’s army is defeated,” and announced that the allies would suspend combat operations at midnight, Eastern time.
- In 1998, with the approval of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s House of Lords agreed to end 1,000 years of male preference by giving a monarch’s first-born daughter the same claim to the throne as any first-born son.
- In 2020, U.S. stocks posted their worst one-day drop since 2011, as worldwide markets plummeted amid growing anxiety about the coronavirus; the Dow tumbled nearly 1,200 points. President Donald Trump declared that a widespread U.S. outbreak of the virus was not inevitable, even as top health authorities at his side warned that more infections were coming.
