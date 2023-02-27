Lawmaker starts African American group at Capitol; Charles Schwab director buys $5.4M Phoenix estate; Highs and lows of Innings Festival

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

As the number of Black lawmakers in Legislature falls, Sen. Catherine Miranda launches BLM caucus. The move is welcomed by Black leaders, but the only Black member of the Legislature, Republican Rep. David Marshall, hasn't shown interest in joining.

The most expensive metro Phoenix homes sold during the first week of February were purchased with cash. One house came with a 250-gallon fish tank.

Innings Festival returned to Tempe Beach Park on Saturday. Here's a look at the weekend's highs and lows of Innings Fest.

Today, you can expect it to be partly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. It'll be cloudy and chilly at night, with a low near 43 degrees. Get the full forecast here.

Today in history