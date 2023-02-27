Open in App
Amarillo, TX
See more from this location?
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo gas prices fall 5.1 cents, average $2.93/gallon

By Caden Keenan,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D1bk6_0l18damc00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest reports from GasBuddy, gas prices in the Amarillo area fell 5.1 cents in the last week to reach an average of $2.93/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 22.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 18.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy noted that the cheapest station in Amarillo on Sunday was priced at $2.82/gallon while the most expensive was $3.01/gallon, a difference of 19 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.29/gallon while the highest was $4.17/gallon, a difference of $1.88.

Nationally, gas prices fell 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.33/gallon on Monday. That national average was noted as down 17.6 cents from a month ago and 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The price of diesel also fell nationally by about 7.7 cents to stand at $4.38/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

  • Lubbock – $2.86/gallon, down 9.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.96/gallon.
  • Midland Odessa- $2.98/gallon, down 6.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.05/gallon.
  • Oklahoma- $2.93/gallon, down 8.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.01/gallon.

“The national average has resumed its decline after a pause last week as oil and wholesale gasoline prices fell on worrisome inflation figures showing the Fed likely to ramp up rates to slow inflation,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some nine out of 10 states saw declines over the last week, so the drops are showing up for most across the country, with the exception of the West Coast as the transition to summer blends continues, and in the Great Lakes, where prices cycled last week but have now resumed declining. For the weeks ahead, tradition tells us to expect prices to move up eventually, but that could be at least be partially offset by inflationary data that continues to be hotter than expected, leading to anxiety that the Fed will boost interest rates and cooling the economy and oil demand considerably.”

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
TxDOT Amarillo ‘Know Before You Go’ report for the week of March 5
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
B-29 Doc stops in Amarillo Texas in April
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Someone purchased $5 million winning lottery ticket in Hereford
Hereford, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One-car garage apartment fire in north Amarillo
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
United Supermarkets to donate 1,000 socks to Salvation Army of Amarillo after initiative
Amarillo, TX5 hours ago
From unseasonably warm to cooler with a chance of rain
Amarillo, TX11 hours ago
Weekend Weather Outlook
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
1 woman indicted in Randall County in connection with October 2022 wreck
Canyon, TX3 days ago
Amarillo seeks public comment surrounding use of HOME-American Rescue Plan funds
Amarillo, TX3 days ago
Wildcat Bluff Nature Center to host Toddler Tracks event for area kids
Amarillo, TX8 hours ago
West Texas A&M University students to participate in global science initiative
Canyon, TX5 hours ago
High Plains celebrates ‘Read Across America Week’
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Workforce Solutions hosts second annual career fair at AmTech
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Amarillo Police investigating shooting in north Amarillo, Palo Duro High School student reportedly injured
Amarillo, TX28 minutes ago
Trinity Lutheran Christian School celebrates 75th anniversary
Amarillo, TX21 hours ago
Amarillo Sod Poodles holding national anthem auditions on March 18
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Yellow City Comic Convention publishes schedule for seventh year
Amarillo, TX4 hours ago
Physicians Surgical Hospitals recognized for patient loyalty
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
BSA Health System awarded for employee loyalty
Amarillo, TX3 days ago
Region I girls state basketball roundup: Nazareth Swiftettes claim programs 25th state basketball championship
Nazareth, TX1 day ago
Boys HS basketball Regional Finals roundup: Randall & Childress advance to state tournament
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
West Texas A&M men’s basketball win sixth-consecutive LSC championship
Canyon, TX21 hours ago
Region I boys high school basketball playoffs: Regional Semifinals Roundup
Amarillo, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy