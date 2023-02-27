Open in App
Raleigh, NC
Queen City News

Armed felon nabbed after hitting NC police officer with car, officials say

By Rodney Overton,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l1nS0_0l18ci5t00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police officer was hit by a suspect’s car after police responded to a shots fired call Sunday morning.

The incident was reported around 6:10 a.m. in the 3200 block of Wake Forest Road, which is near the Days Inn motel, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

When police arrived, they approached two people getting into a vehicle and spotted a gun inside the vehicle.

“Officers attempted to take one individual into custody when he assaulted an officer and fled in the vehicle,” Raleigh police said in the news release.

An officer was hit by the vehicle and suffered minor injuries. The officer was treated at the scene.

After a brief chase, Christopher Ryan Pierce, 33, was taken into custody.

The other suspect fled on foot and was not found, police said.

Pierce was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, possession of firearm by felon and possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine.

Comments / 0
