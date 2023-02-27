Open in App
North Carolina State
Queen City News

Beach driving season starting soon for 2 islands at NC Outer Banks

By Rodney Overton,

7 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Beach driving season in a national park at the North Carolina Outer Banks is approaching soon.

While off-road driving is allowed year-round at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, there are limits at Cape Lookout National Seashore.

Starting on March 10, off-road vehicles will be allowed at Cape Lookout. A permit is required and is good for the entire year.

Vehicles parked along the shoreline at Cape Lookout National Seashore. (Photo from National Park Service)

The permit is needed for driving on the North Core Banks (Portsmouth Island) and South Core Banks (Davis Island), officials said. A printed copy of the permit must be carried in the vehicle while it is on an island.

Although year-round driving is allowed at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the times of driving at night are limited during some months because of nesting sea turtles.

Driving at Cape Lookout National Seashore lasts until the end of 2023. Vehicles must stay on the open beach or on officially marked trails.

A truck that drove off the beach and off a trail damaged the dunes and the driver was given a citation at Cape Lookout National Seashore. (Photo from National Park Service)

Different permits are needed for driving at the two different national seashores.

Officials said four-wheel-drive vehicles are recommended however, two-wheel-drive vehicles are allowed if, “in your judgment, the vehicle is capable of off-road use in deep, soft sand.”

The permit can be purchased online .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

