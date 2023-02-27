Open in App
Youngstown, OH
WDTN

Youngstown State makes history with win, clinching regular season conference title

By Josh Frketic,

7 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team are regular season conference champions for the first time in school history after topping IUPUI 93-79 Saturday night.

With the Cleveland State loss to Milwaukee, the Penguins win the title outright and will be the top seed in the Horizon League Tournament.

Ohio State women’s basketball No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament

The Penguins trailed by one at the half but outscored the Jaguars 55-38 in the second half.

Malek Green led Youngstown State with 21 points while Brandon Rush and Adrian Nelson each had 18 apiece.

Dwayne Cohill would have 16 and John Lovelace Junior added 10.

With the win, YSU finishes the regular season 23-8 overall and 15-5 in Horizon League play. The Penguins will host a quarterfinal game on Thursday against the lowest-remaining seed after first-roundn play on Tuesday.

