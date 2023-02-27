Report: Bears 'leaning toward' trading the No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL draft

The top of the 2023 NFL draft could be changing soon. Per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears have already received interest in the No. 1 overall pick and are “leaning toward” trading out of the top spot.

Chicago earned the first pick by losing 13 of its final 14 games to finish with a 3-14 record. The Bears have myriad needs on both sides of the ball, though they already have their quarterback in Justin Fields. That makes the NFC North cellar dwellers a prime candidate to pull off a trade with the top pick.

What could the Bears get for the top pick?

The last time the No. 1 pick was traded involved Lions QB Jared Goff. Back in 2016, the Rams traded the No. 15 overall pick, two second-round picks and a third-round pick in 2016, and a first-rounder and third-rounder in 2017 to the Titans to move up and select Goff. The Rams also got back a fourth-rounder and sixth-rounder in 2016.

The Lions are not expected to have interest in moving up to No. 1 overall, though the team does have two first-round picks and two second-round picks as potential trade ammunition.