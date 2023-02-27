Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
Gothamist

NYC snow predictions upped to 5 inches in some areas

By Gwynne Hogan,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wYT55_0l18aytr00
Snowfall forecasts for the NYC area Monday

The National Weather Service is expecting between 2 to 5 inches of snow to fall Monday night into Tuesday morning — an increase from earlier predictions.

Snow will turn to sleet and rain early Tuesday morning, sullying the fresh powder and likely making for a sloppy Tuesday morning commute, officials said.

If you’re trying to sled or cross country ski, “it would probably have to be in the middle of the night or very early Tuesday morning,” according to National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Wunsch.

Flurries are expected to start Monday afternoon and pick up after 7 p.m. with an inch of snow an hour falling throughout the evening.

With temperatures hovering around freezing, snow fans should expect “a heavier wetter snow,” Wunsch said.

The southernmost part of the city including South Brooklyn and Staten Island will likely see less snowfall; closer to two inches. The Bronx and Upper Manhattan may see up to five inches.

New York City has barely seen a flurry all winter long, with the latest arriving first snow in history falling on Feb. 1, though it only amounted to less than half an inch in Central Park. Ahead of that dusting, the city had gone 328 days without measurable snowfall — the second longest stretch since the National Weather Service began keeping records in the 1860’s.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Another slushy storm headed to NYC with up to an inch of snow expected
New York City, NY12 hours ago
Weekend to bring gusty winds, heavy rains and coastal flooding to NYC
New York City, NY3 days ago
Gov. Hochul calls for more rush hour trains after bumpy first week of Grand Central Madison service
New York City, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Extra Extra: If enough stars align, the shuttered Hooters on 7th Avenue could reopen as the new Madison Square Garden
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Should NYC compost its tons of dog poop? One neighborhood is trying it.
New York City, NY14 hours ago
LIRR riders still miffed over Jamaica transfer after MTA tweaks schedules for Grand Central Madison
Queens, NY2 hours ago
NYC bodega workers ask customers to show their faces for safety
New York City, NY3 hours ago
AirTrain fare increases to $8.25 due to 'inflation'
New York City, NY1 day ago
Early Addition: Newark was briefly 'sister cities' with a non-existent Indian state invented by a wanted fugitive
New York City, NY10 hours ago
Early Addition: The sun is about to go goblin mode
New York City, NY4 days ago
Want to be ‘friends’ with a subway station? A Brooklyn councilmember seeks volunteers.
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Amtrak agrees to adjust service to accommodate MTA project for Bronx, Penn Station
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Overdoses of two men leaving Manhattan gay bars last spring found to be homicides
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Extra Extra: The tacky legal weed shop for yuppies?
New York City, NY4 days ago
A year after the invasion, Ukrainians are gaining their footing in New York
New York City, NY15 hours ago
Broken subway rail 'severely' disrupts M, E train service during rush hour
Manhattan, NY6 days ago
Hoboken water main replaced, but boil water advisory still in effect
Hoboken, NJ5 days ago
NJ cemetery may have remains of enslaved people. A slaveholder's descendent hopes to prove it
Cedar Grove, NJ9 hours ago
Facing overdose crisis, Mayor Adams says NYC will seek to lower drug deaths by 15%
New York City, NY4 days ago
[sponsor] The Gem & Jewelry Industry's Largest Career Fair Coming to New York
New York City, NY20 hours ago
'A lot to be desired': Grand Central Madison train service causes LIRR commuter headaches
Manhattan, NY6 days ago
Early Addition: Cargo ships carrying online shopping orders could be hitting the whales that are washing up dead on local beaches
New York City, NY6 days ago
Overdose prevention centers save lives but remain in legal limbo, as NYC moves toward expansion
New York City, NY2 days ago
NYC is more ethnically diverse, less racially segregated, report finds
New York City, NY5 days ago
Extra Extra: The NYPD wants mask-wearers to flash their faces before entering a store
New York City, NY6 days ago
Hoboken cancels school, declares state of emergency after water main break
Hoboken, NJ6 days ago
Outsider Art Fair 2023 highlights the underdogs of the art world in Chelsea
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
Robbery at Bronx bodega and shooting at UES deli thought to be linked, police say
Bronx, NY1 day ago
MTA jobs are a track to generational wealth for Black New Yorkers – but executives remain predominantly white
New York City, NY6 days ago
A long-forgotten play by a storied New York novelist proves timely in its world premiere
Manhattan, NY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy