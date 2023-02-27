Police investigating after body found outside Central Mass. high school

AUBURN — Town and state police and the Worcester District Attorney's office are investigating the discovery of a body found outside Auburn High School.

The fire department responded to the school at 6:35 a.m. Sunday for an unresponsive man lying in a driveway at the school on 99 Auburn St., where it was determined he was deceased, police said in a social media post Sunday.

According to police, the area around the school remained closed until 10:30 a.m.

Police said there was no risk to the public and continue to investigate an unattended death.

Temperatures overnight Saturday and Sunday morning were in the teens.

