Open in App
Auburn, MA
See more from this location?
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Police investigating after body found outside Central Mass. high school

By Rick Eggleston, Telegram & Gazette,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jphaK_0l18ax1800

AUBURN — Town and state police and the Worcester District Attorney's office are investigating the discovery of a body found outside Auburn High School.

The fire department responded to the school at 6:35 a.m. Sunday for an unresponsive man lying in a driveway at the school on 99 Auburn St., where it was determined he was deceased, police said in a social media post Sunday.

According to police, the area around the school remained closed until 10:30 a.m.

Police said there was no risk to the public and continue to investigate an unattended death.

Temperatures overnight Saturday and Sunday morning were in the teens.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Police investigating after body found outside Central Mass. high school

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Worcester, MA newsLocal Worcester, MA
Worcester Police Investigating 3 Separate ShotSpotter Activations
Worcester, MA18 hours ago
Seed to Stem Seeks to Identity Thief Caught on Camera
Worcester, MA10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Massachusetts State Police rescue person whose car was swept up in high tide
Boston, MA11 hours ago
Boston police ask public for info on fatal Roxbury shooting
Boston, MA21 hours ago
Middleboro school worker to be arraigned on assault charges after allegedly attacking student
Middleborough, MA12 hours ago
Framingham Police Arrest Man, 20, Found Asleep at the Wheel on Drunk Driving Charge
Framingham, MA6 hours ago
Trial begins in beating death at Lawrence YMCA rooming house
Lawrence, MA14 hours ago
Massachusetts driver killed after hitting tree off Maine Turnpike named as Kevin Mahoney, aged 22
Dracut, MA6 hours ago
Dracut Man, 22, Who Was 'Positive Light' Dies In Maine Car Crash
Wells, ME8 hours ago
Police: Man had loaded gun inside trampoline park
New Bedford, MA1 day ago
UPDATE: Family reports 14-year-old Fall River girl that was missing found out of state
Fall River, MA1 day ago
Dracut man, 22, dies in Maine crash Sunday morning
Wells, ME1 day ago
Mass. Man Strikes NH State Police Cruiser During Snow Storm
Saugus, MA1 day ago
Man rushed to Fall River hospital after stabbing at bowling alley
Somerset, MA2 days ago
BPD Missing Person Alert – 16-Year-Old Dana Barrientos of East Boston
Boston, MA1 day ago
Man Shot to Death Inside Roxbury Home; Police Looking for Suspect
Boston, MA2 days ago
Monson car crash causes Palmer Road to close
Monson, MA1 day ago
Mob informant Anthony Arillotta swaggers back onto Springfield scene, not at all contrite
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Suspect in Custody Following BPD Drug Unit Investigation in Roxbury Results in the Seizure of Over 900 Grams of Fentanyl
Boston, MA9 hours ago
Two Newton police officers attacked after responding to 911 call
Newton, MA21 hours ago
Multiple Crashes Take Down Poles in Various Mass. Towns
Malden, MA2 days ago
Hyundai Driver Dies In 2-Car Crash In North Reading: Police
North Reading, MA2 days ago
Driver Killed in North Reading Crash
North Reading, MA3 days ago
Driver charged after crashing into tractor-trailer in Waterbury
Waterbury, VT2 days ago
Leominster man faces crew interference, weapon charges during LA to Boston commercial flight
Leominster, MA3 hours ago
Injuries Reported After Car Crashes Into Woods Off Route 24 In Randolph
Randolph, MA3 days ago
Elevated PFAS found in fish from 4 Central Mass. lakes and ponds. What you need to know
Douglas, MA7 hours ago
DA: Missing teenager from Hopkinton found dead in wooded area in Milford
Hopkinton, MA5 days ago
Massachusetts man dies after incident during Florida Keys snorkeling tour
Islamorada, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy