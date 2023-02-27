'Shroom coffee is Boulder's hot new natural food startup

Boulder crowned its hottest new natural food trend: Mushroom coffee.

What to know: Peak State Coffee won the 18th annual Naturally Boulder pitch contest — Colorado's unofficial "Shark Tank" for natural foods — taking the judge's and people's choice awards.

The company infuses functional mushrooms into organic, whole coffee beans through a patented process that adds health benefits to people's daily routines.

"You're getting something else out of your morning coffee," co-founder and CEO Danny Walsh told John.

Why it matters: True to its image, Boulder is a global cradle for natural food brands, and the competition has a record of launching startups to bigger fame.

The 2021 Naturally Boulder winner, Frescos Naturales, went on to land a deal on ABC's "Shark Tank."

Details: Peak State launched in April 2020, and its founders hesitated amid the pandemic. "Then we realized that everyone's at home now and everyone wants immune support," Walsh told us.

The company — with three employees and eight part-time sales reps — started by selling direct to consumers through its website and farmers markets, building sales to $300,000 last year — double 2021 totals.

"Boulder is just one of the best ecosystems in the world for building a brand like this," Walsh says.

What's next: With the pitch-contest prize package, Walsh is looking to launch its first marketing campaign and move into its initial retail stores. "We are trying to be a brand doing it right and we are trying to be great rather than big," he says.

Of note: Vegan multivitamin maker Terraseed and kombucha maker Hooch Booch finished second and third, respectively.