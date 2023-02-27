Zelensky predicts Putin will be assassinated by his own people

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that his warmongering Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, will be assassinated by his own people — who will finally “kill a killer.”

“There will definitely be a moment when the fragility of Putin’s regime will be felt inside their state,” Zelensky told a documentary about the first year of Russia’s war on his country.

“The predators will eat a predator … They will find a reason to kill a killer,” he predicted.

Zelensky told filmmaker Dmitry Komarov that the belief drives his ongoing appeals to the Russian population even though they “do not hear” him, at least yet.

Zelensky did not identify exactly who he suspects will turn on Putin. But he believes the rebels will remember his words when they reach the “important moment” and find “a reason for themselves” to strike.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that his warmongering Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, will be assassinated by his own people. SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

“Will it work? Yes. But I don’t know when,” he said.

The 45-year-old leader told the documentary, “Year,” that it was important for the world to see the true brutality of war, with footage showing bodies strewn in the streets of various Ukrainian cities.

It proved that Putin “is a tyrant. An awful man,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky predicted that Russians “will find a reason to kill a killer.” Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

The documentary was posted to mark the first year of Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24.

It came as Putin gave a long, rambling speech — leaving many key insiders struggling to stay awake — and an interview suggesting the very survival of Russia rested on winning the war.

However, sharp criticism of the failures of his assault — which was initially expected to last days or maybe weeks, not a year — has fiercely tested the loyalty of many supporters while sparking infighting.

Zelensky called Putin “a tyrant. An awful man.” Attila Husejnow / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the feared Wagner Group of mercenaries, and ruthless Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov have repeatedly made clear their displeasure , the Times of London noted.

The offensive has also seen mass protests from citizens, almost unheard of in Russia.

A new opinion poll suggested only 22% of the population fervently supports the war — only just ahead of the 22% deeply opposed to it, the UK Times noted.

“The problem in Russia isn’t fascism, it’s indifference,” said Alexei Miniailo, an opposition activist who founded the polling group Chronicles.