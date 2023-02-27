13-year-old boy has scooter stolen at knifepoint in Brooklyn

A 13-year-old boy had his scooter stolen at knifepoint by a trio of thugs who surrounded him on a Brooklyn street in broad daylight, police said.

The brazen heist occurred when the teen was walking alone with his scooter on Empire Boulevard near Troy Avenue around 4 p.m. Feb. 20, cops said.

One of the suspects pulled out a kitchen knife with a black handle, and his alleged accomplices proceeded to forcibly take the scooter from the boy, police said.

Police are looking for three suspects accused of stealing a scooter from a 13-year-old boy at knifepoint in Brooklyn. DCPI

The bandits then fled on the scooter in an unknown direction, according to the cops.

The 13-year-old was not injured during the robbery.

Police released photos of the suspects Sunday, asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made.