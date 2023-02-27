Hayden Panettiere’s brother Jansen’s cause of death revealed

A cause of death has been released for Hayden Panettiere’s younger brother, Jansen Panettiere.

The family released a statement Monday morning revealing that Jansen died from an enlarged heart.

“Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications,” the family told ABC News.

The statement also remembered the late artist for his charisma, talent and kindness.

“Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit,” said Jansen’s family, including his mother, Lesley Vogel, father, Skip Panettiere, and sister, “Scream VI” star Hayden.

“His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.”

Hayden Panettiere’s brother Jansen’s cause of death has been revealed. WireImage

The 28-year-old was found unresponsive by his friends over Presidents’ Day weekend in New York, according to TMZ .

Jansen’s friends rushed to his residence on Feb. 19 after he was a no-show during their business meeting. Per the outlet, one of Jansen’s pals found him “sitting upright in a chair, unresponsive.” The friend called 911 and administered CPR.

The 28-year-old was found unresponsive by his friends on Feb. 19. WireImage

Skip later told cops his son sounded “OK” when he spoke to him on the night of Feb. 18.

At the time, authorities said no foul play was suspected.

Hayden and Jansen’s dad, Skip Panettiere, told cops his son sounded “OK” when he spoke to him on the night of Feb. 18. Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

While Hayden has yet to publicly comment on her brother’s death, his girlfriend, Catherine Michie, shared a touching tribute to her “best friend.”

“Jansen, I met you only a year ago, but you have been my best friend and biggest fan,” she captioned a carousel of photos of their special moments together on Feb. 20.

Jansen worked alongside the “Nashville” alum in the 2004 Disney film “Tiger Cruise” and the 2005 movie “Racing Stripes.” WireImage

“I will never forget the first time I saw your face and the first things you said to me. Words cannot express the pain of knowing I won’t hear your laugh again.”

She added, “I hope you find peace, and I’m sorry I wasn’t there when you needed me most. The world is better because you were in it. I know we will paint together again someday. I’ll always be your sugarpop. Someone wake me up and tell me this is a dream.”

Just days before his death, Jansen shared a photo of Michie smiling for a picture in front of one of his colorful paintings.

Jansen regularly showed off his paintings on social media. jrpanettiere/Instagram

Over the years, Jansen shared several photos with his sister on social media. Most recently, the artist posted a picture of the “Scream” star, 33, giggling as she cut his hair.

“Not the first haircut she’s tried to give me,” he captioned the Jan. 24 black-and-white snap.

Jansen followed in his sister’s footsteps and began acting in the early aughts with projects like “Ice Age: The Meltdown,” “Even Stevens,” “Blue’s Clues” and “Robots.”

He even worked alongside the “Nashville” alum in the 2004 Disney film “Tiger Cruise” and the 2005 movie “Racing Stripes.”