Early voting begins today for City of Tampa municipal election

By Melissa Marino,

7 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Early voting starts Monday for the 2023 City of Tampa Municipal Election.

Voters can cast their ballot at any of seven Early Voting sites throughout the city.

During early voting, voters can go to any early voting site, and their ballot will be printed for them at the voting location. This is different than Election Day voting, when voters can only vote in the polling place assigned to their precinct.

The ballot includes races for mayor and city council seats and four proposed amendments to Tampa’s City Charter.

One proposed amendment would change the City of Tampa’s charter to give the city council more power in the process to select and hire a department head, such as the chief of police. The amendment would also require council approval for the mayor’s nomination, or else, the mayor has 90 days to nominate someone else.

Early voting locations are open 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. through March 5, 2023.

Early voting locations:

  • Fred B. Karl County Center
  • Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center
  • C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library
  • Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library
  • New Tampa Regional Library
  • North Tampa Branch Library
  • West Tampa Branch Library

Voters need a Florida driver’s license or other photo/signature ID for voter check-in. For more information visit VoteHillsborough.gov .

