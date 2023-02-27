VIDEO: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes baby monkey

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo family has grown once again.
A baby swamp monkey was born at the zoo on Feb. 13, the Metroparks recently announced.
The new family member can be seen at the Primate, Cat and Aquatics Building along with parents Luella and Fenn and aunt Izzy.
Swamp monkeys, which can be found in Africa in the wild, love being near water and swim all of the time.
