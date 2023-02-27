VIDEO: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes baby monkey

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo family has grown once again.

A baby swamp monkey was born at the zoo on Feb. 13, the Metroparks recently announced.

The new family member can be seen at the Primate, Cat and Aquatics Building along with parents Luella and Fenn and aunt Izzy.

Swamp monkeys, which can be found in Africa in the wild, love being near water and swim all of the time.

Baby Swamp Monkey on February 24, 2023. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Baby Swamp Monkey on February 24, 2023. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Find out more about the zoo, located on 3900 Wildlife Way, right here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.