Lutz Woman Killed Crossing Wesley Chapel Boulevard

Florida Highway Patrol, Source: TFP

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla – A Lutz woman was killed Sunday evening in Wesley Chapel when she was struck by a vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, on Sunday, at 7:20 PM, a 2015 Toyota RAV4 driven by a 61-year-old Land O Lakes woman, was traveling northbound on Wesley Chapel Boulevard, north of Hyde Park Boulevard.

Investigators say a 38-year-old Lutz woman, initially walking along the east shoulder of Wesley Chapel Boulevard, attempted to cross the highway and entered the path of the vehicle.

The vehicle struck the woman who suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

