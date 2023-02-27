Open in App
Wesley Chapel, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Lutz Woman Killed Crossing Wesley Chapel Boulevard

By Local - Liz Shultz,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZhve_0l18SlS800 Florida Highway Patrol, Source: TFP

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla – A Lutz woman was killed Sunday evening in Wesley Chapel when she was struck by a vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, on Sunday, at 7:20 PM, a 2015 Toyota RAV4 driven by a 61-year-old Land O Lakes woman, was traveling northbound on Wesley Chapel Boulevard, north of Hyde Park Boulevard.

Investigators say a 38-year-old Lutz woman, initially walking along the east shoulder of Wesley Chapel Boulevard, attempted to cross the highway and entered the path of the vehicle.

In the news: Florida Gas Prices Move Lower After 4 Cent Increase

The vehicle struck the woman who suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

