Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
WREG

Man accused of sexually fondling man in gym restroom

By Lawrencia Grose,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vrMj3_0l18Qo1t00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with sexual battery after he allegedly fondled a man and asked for sexual favors in the restroom of a Memphis gym.

Download the WREG App

According to reports, on January 24, officers responded to a forcible fondling call at Esporta Fitness Center in East Memphis.

The victim told Memphis Police that he had finished working out and went to the restroom. While standing at the sink, a man, Napatryan Jones, walked in and started talking to him.

The victim said Jones then grabbed his behind and started asking for sexual favors. The victim left the restroom and told management what had happened.

MPD says the victim later identified Jones as the man who touched him.

Jones was charged with sexual battery. He is expected to appear in court Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Memphis, TN newsLocal Memphis, TN
Memphis Police searching for suspect in Orange Mound shooting
Memphis, TN13 hours ago
MPD: Man hurts woman, threatens to kill her granddad over tax check
Memphis, TN3 hours ago
4 shot, 2 dead at apartment complex in southwest Memphis
Memphis, TN6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man shot at Fayette County Subway restaurant
Oakland, TN2 hours ago
Disagreement over car repairs leads to robbery, shooting
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
1 dead, 1 injured in stabbing at downtown Exxon
Memphis, TN7 hours ago
Will officers be found guilty in Tyre Nichols’ death? Experts weigh in
Memphis, TN1 hour ago
Brownsville PD offers reward after teen hurt in hit and run
Brownsville, TN1 day ago
One critical after shooting in Berclair
Memphis, TN1 day ago
One dead, one injured in South Memphis shooting
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
Fired EMT says MPD impeded patient care in Tyre Nichols case
Memphis, TN4 hours ago
$9,000 stolen from Southeast Memphis store
Memphis, TN1 day ago
One dead after shooting in Frayser
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
Man charged after toddler shoots himself
Memphis, TN2 days ago
TBI sending rape kits to Florida lab to reduce backlog
Memphis, TN3 hours ago
One injured in Orange Mound shooting
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Attempted Saddle Creek kidnapping suspect had prior rape charges, accused in other federal crimes
Memphis, TN3 days ago
MPD: Man shoots girlfriend in knee, hits her with broom
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Man admits to shooting at ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Fired EMT says police impeded Tyre Nichols’ care
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Two indicted in Lakeland woman’s murder
Lakeland, FL3 days ago
Elderly woman injured after being hit by a vehicle
Memphis, TN1 day ago
One found dead on side of road in airport area
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Two arrested in Saddle Creek kidnapping attempt
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Video shows moments before inmate’s death at 201 Poplar
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Two arrested in chop shop bust, 8 stolen cars found
Memphis, TN3 days ago
One dead after five-vehicle accident in Frayser
Memphis, TN2 days ago
One dead after car struck a tree in Whitehaven
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Judge leaves case for ‘appearance of impropriety’ after last-minute plea deal offered
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Protesters push for changes in Memphis traffic stop policies
Memphis, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy