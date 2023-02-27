Man accused of sexually fondling man in gym restroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with sexual battery after he allegedly fondled a man and asked for sexual favors in the restroom of a Memphis gym.

According to reports, on January 24, officers responded to a forcible fondling call at Esporta Fitness Center in East Memphis.

The victim told Memphis Police that he had finished working out and went to the restroom. While standing at the sink, a man, Napatryan Jones, walked in and started talking to him.

The victim said Jones then grabbed his behind and started asking for sexual favors. The victim left the restroom and told management what had happened.

MPD says the victim later identified Jones as the man who touched him.

Jones was charged with sexual battery. He is expected to appear in court Monday morning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.