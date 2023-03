ST. LOUIS – An early morning fire destroyed a home in north St. Louis City.

This was on north 14th street around 3:00 a.m. The fire spread to a second building.

Firefighters said both buildings were vacant and are heavily damaged. The cause of the fire has not been revealed. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

