Oklahoma State
KFOR

OG&E: Thousands of Oklahomans remain without power

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR,

7 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers who lost electricity during Sunday’s storms.

As of 5:40 a.m. on Monday, OG&E says 15,000 customers remained without power.

Officials say that is down from 33,000 customers who were without electricity last night.

Homes destroyed by possible tornado in Norman

Crews worked overnight to restore service to homes and businesses that could accept power.

On Monday, officials say 2,500 crews will continue restoration efforts.

OG&E says strong winds caused downed power lines, broken power poles, cross arms and other equipment that is attached to poles.

Several possible tornadoes touch down in Oklahoma

If you see a downed power line, officials warn that the lines should be considered hazardous. Stay away from any downed line and call 800-522-6870.

OG&E customers can submit a report of power outages online.

