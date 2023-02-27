OG&E: Thousands of Oklahomans remain without power

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers who lost electricity during Sunday’s storms.

As of 5:40 a.m. on Monday, OG&E says 15,000 customers remained without power.

Officials say that is down from 33,000 customers who were without electricity last night.

Crews worked overnight to restore service to homes and businesses that could accept power.

On Monday, officials say 2,500 crews will continue restoration efforts.

OG&E says strong winds caused downed power lines, broken power poles, cross arms and other equipment that is attached to poles.

If you see a downed power line, officials warn that the lines should be considered hazardous. Stay away from any downed line and call 800-522-6870.

OG&E customers can submit a report of power outages online.

