Section brackets for girls basketball this week

Section 6AAAA - First round Wednesday, March 1

Semifinals on March 4; final on March 9

#1 Hopkins vs #8 Minneapolis Washburn; #4 Minneapolis Southwest vs #5 Armstrong; #3 Cooper vs #6 St. Louis Park; #2 Wayzata vs #7 Minneapolis South

Notes - Hopkins are the defending section and state champions and are ranked #2 in Class 4A. Wayzata is ranked fourth and met the Royals in the section final last year, losing 84-66. Hopkins and Wayzata split their two regular season meetings. Cooper are entering the tournament having won six of their last seven games. Armstrong are on the up as well, winning six of their last eight.

Section 5AAAA - First round Thursday, March 2

Semifinals on March 8; final on March 10

#1 Maple Grove vs #8 Irondale; #4 Mounds View vs # 5 Spring Lake Park; #3 Champlin Park vs #6 Osseo; #2 Roseville vs #7 Park Center

Notes - Maple Grove is ranked fifth in Class 4A and lost to Roseville in the final last year 60-50. The Crimson have three players averaging double figures in scoring and finished the season 19-0 in conference play. After starting the season 7-2, Mounds View has won just six of their 17 games in the calendar year. Champlin Park have only won two of their last nine games.