Opinion: Californians should not be helping bankroll the cannabis industry

Re “ Can the legal cannabis industry be saved? ” (Feb. 17): A better question is why should the cannabis industry be saved? What have more than five years of legalization wrought? Preventing drug abuse was abandoned in favor of industry-preferred harm reduction. Predatory addiction industry strategies reached teens on social media, launching many on drug journeys that would end in opioid and fentanyl overdose.

Homelessness skyrocketed. Violent drug cartels south of the border moved to California destroying sensitive habitats, poisoning wildlife, stealing, and polluting groundwater, rivers and streams.

Food crops were replaced with hemp and marijuana.

Privatized industry profits were used to lobby and influence political leaders to favor the industry over public interests. Increased drug use led to increased emergency room visits, poisonings, mental health problems, and vehicle and work-related injuries. Politicians work to lower taxes on marijuana while the state spends millions of taxpayer dollars to ameliorate the problems that it causes.

Kathleen Lippitt

Mira Mesa

The editorial bemoans the fact that “California isn’t anywhere close to” reducing the black market sales of cannabis and Newsom’s failure after five years to fix it. As you state, “illegal cannabis products cost half as much as legal ones.” Why?

The state excise tax on cannabis is 15 percent. The state sets the retail price of cannabis at 75 percent higher than the wholesale price. Counties and cities add their own taxes. Local governments severely restrict the number of legal retailers, so limited legal supply adds to the price. Pro-cannabis state lawmakers want to sharply slash the tax burden but face opposition from the Service Employees International Union over potential cuts to services the taxes fund.

Cannabis should be taxed and regulated at the same rate as alcohol. Then we might put a dent in the black market.

Randall Gustafson

Rancho Peñasquitos

Re “ State seeks to boost cannabis industry — with food and money ” (Feb. 17): I quote from the column: “A state agency, which this week announced $20 million in grants to make marijuana products more available … .”

Is this correct? Are the people who want to outlaw flavored cigarettes and flavored e-cigarettes trying to encourage marijuana usage?

Shoshana Egan

Clairemont

