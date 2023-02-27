Open in App
Goodyear, AZ
WDTN

Spring training officially underway for Cleveland Guardians

By Jordan Unger,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcOMu_0l18H1AQ00

GOODYEAR, Arizona (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians are getting back into the swing of things as spring training officially kicked off in Goodyear, Arizona this weekend.

Players have been trickling into camp at Goodyear Ballpark early over the past few weeks, leading to Tuesday’s first official team workout and the first Cactus League Game against the Cincinnati Reds yesterday.

Reds Spring Training: Players begin to arrive in Goodyear, Ariz.

The Guardians lost 3-4 to the Reds. They face the Texas Rangers as the home team on Sunday. Cleveland is scheduled to play 32 spring training games in 2023.

In 2022, the Guardians won the Central Division title with one of the youngest rosters in baseball. They advanced all the way to American League Division Series before a loss to the New York Yankees ended their season.

Now, the Guardians are looking ahead to defend that title and advance further into the postseason.

New professional team ‘Ohio Riders’ arrives in Dayton

They will open the 2023 season against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 30.

Single-game tickets are already on sale. You can find them here .

