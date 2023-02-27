Open in App
Colrain, MA
WWLP

What to know before the winter storm Monday night

By Emma McCorkindale,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01R8mL_0l18Gx5Q00

COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Colrain Firefighters’ Association is sharing what to know before the winter storm Monday night.

WEATHER ALERT: When does the snow start in Massachusetts Monday

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Monday night and Tuesday for snow that will likely impact travel, especially during the morning commute on Tuesday.

Live Radar

The Colrain Firefighters’ Association announced what they know about the inter storm to prepare their residents:

1) Most Winter Storm Watches have been upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings
2) Moderate to heavy snow will move in late this evening (8–11 pm) and continue tonight
3) Snow will continue Tuesday AM but become lighter, tapering off in the PM
4) The Tuesday morning commute will be impacted
5) Snow totals will vary based on elevation, with lighter amounts from the Hudson River to just west of the Greens and Berkshires
6) Motorists should prepare for slippery roads and reduced visibilities tonight into Tuesday morning

