Newport News, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News Public Schools seeking advisory committee members

By Julius Ayo,

7 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools is taking a community-driven approach to improve family engagement, school safety and student rights and responsibilities.

The school division is inviting interested parents, employees and community members to apply to join one of three established advisory committees.

The advisory committees will meet regularly to offer input, support and advice to the school division and the School Board. According to a press release by Newport News Public Schools, the committees will be designed to provide a broad range of opportunities for community engagement.

The Family Engagement Advisory Committee will be responsible for developing and enhancing the school division’s family engagement approaches. The committee will work to improve services and remove barriers to families and students. Members will also review and revise family engagement procedures and serve as leaders and advocates for successful partnerships between parents and school staff.

The School Safety Advisory Committee will work closely with NNPS employees and local law enforcement representatives to provide recommendations for monitoring and bolstering school safety. The committee will offer valuable perspectives on issues and concerns related to school safety and security.

The Rights and Responsibilities Advisory Committee will review data on student behavior and collaborate annually to review and revise the Student Rights and Responsibilities Handbook. The committee will be responsible for enhancing procedures governing effective student discipline and behavior while ensuring fairness and equity in the administration of discipline.

Interested individuals are encouraged to complete an online application. In appointing members to the advisory committees, school division leaders will make every effort to reflect the diversity of the community population while seeking to select members with knowledge and skills that are beneficial to specific committees.

The deadline to complete the application is Friday, March 3, at 5 p.m.

