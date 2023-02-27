Mexican president posts photo he says shows mythical woodland elf

The president of Mexico shared a photo to social media over the weekend that he claims contains the image of an elf-like creature, according to The Associated Press.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador posted a photo that he claimed showed an “alux” from ancient folklore.

The grainy photo shows what looks like a creature in a tree. The image seems to show a light halo of hair and two bright white eyes. It appears to be looking at the camera.

In the post, Lopez Obrador said the creature resembled a sculpture from an archaeological site on the Yucatan peninsula.

“It appears to be an alux,” the president wrote. “Everything is mystical.”

According to traditional Mayan belief , aluxes are small and resemble miniature traditionally dressed Maya people. They are generally invisible, the legend says, but can assume physical form to communicate with or frighten people.

Lopez Obrador said the photo was taken three days before he posted it by an engineer on a construction site.

Several people challenged the photo, saying it had been circulating on social media for at least two years.