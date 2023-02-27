Open in App
South Brunswick Township, NJ
See more from this location?
News 12

Prosecutor: Mercer County woman dead after alleged hit-and-run in South Brunswick

By News 12 Staff,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J0o0y_0l18C2RS00

A mother was killed Saturday night in a hit-and-run accident in South Brunswick, and police say they are still looking for the driver who left the scene.

Middlesex County prosecutors say the hit-and-run victim was identified as Kerri Lynn Shea, 43, from East Windsor. Authorities say the hit-and-run happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Route 130 and Route 32 in South Brunswick. According to prosecutors, the driver left the car behind and ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call officer Bryan Sites of the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329-4000 , ext. 7485 or Detective Matthew Colonna of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3354 .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Prosecutor: Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Jersey City
Jersey City, NJ4 hours ago
Police: Male Motorcyclist fatally struck in Hempstead
Hempstead, NY9 hours ago
AG: Toms River man charged with attempting to pepper spray, throw smoke bombs at concert crowd
Toms River, NJ9 hours ago
Police: New Jersey woman killed, 2 people injured in North Lindenhurst plane crash
Lindenhurst, NY5 hours ago
Newark police release images of suspected gunman still on the loose
Newark, NJ16 hours ago
Authorities: 3 injured after police pursuit leads to crash in Hempstead
Hempstead, NY1 day ago
Police: Suspect arrested after Linden woman shot during domestic dispute
Linden, NJ1 day ago
Police: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Pomona dies
Pomona, NY12 hours ago
Police: New Jersey teen made multiple threatening calls to Florida high school
Milton, FL5 hours ago
NYPD: Woman shot at Throgs Neck grocery store
New York City, NY15 hours ago
Dobbs Ferry man pleads guilty to ramming into MTA vehicle in Ossining
Dobbs Ferry, NY4 hours ago
2 men fatally shot in Newark
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Police: 14-year-old boy violently robbed on Westchester Avenue
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Yonkers police: 3 men arrested in connection to a string of catalytic converter thefts
Yonkers, NY16 hours ago
Fire officials rule combustible materials caused Port Chester fire
Port Chester, NY14 hours ago
NYPD: Man wanted in connection to 4 armed robberies, 1 homicide
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Bethlehem teen dies in three-car crash in Woodbury
Woodbury, CT1 day ago
Attorney: Whitehouse Station woman killed in Long Island plane crash
Lindenhurst, NY5 hours ago
Brooklyn family identifies loved one as possible victim in FBI murder case in Ellenville
Ellenville, NY11 hours ago
Police: Roosevelt woman fighting eviction blows up house, killing herself and 30 cats
Roosevelt, NY1 day ago
Multiple overnight crashes cause road closures in Suffolk, Nassau counties
Holbrook, NY2 days ago
Officials: Five victims killed in Spring Valley house fire identified
Spring Valley, NY1 day ago
American Red Cross offers help after fire kills 5, injures others in Spring Valley fire
Spring Valley, NY16 hours ago
Fire in 2-family home in Jersey City sends 2 women to hospital
Jersey City, NJ5 hours ago
Suffolk police: Man, 6-year-old daughter found dead inside West Babylon home
West Babylon, NY2 days ago
Officials: Small plane crash in North Lindenhurst kills 1, injures 2
Lindenhurst, NY1 day ago
NYPD: Upper West Side deli employee fatally shot; possible connection to Bronx robbery
Bronx, NY2 days ago
VIDEO: Chopper 12 over the scene of fatal plane crash in Lindenhurst
Lindenhurst, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy