Prosecutor: Mercer County woman dead after alleged hit-and-run in South Brunswick

A mother was killed Saturday night in a hit-and-run accident in South Brunswick, and police say they are still looking for the driver who left the scene.

Middlesex County prosecutors say the hit-and-run victim was identified as Kerri Lynn Shea, 43, from East Windsor. Authorities say the hit-and-run happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Route 130 and Route 32 in South Brunswick. According to prosecutors, the driver left the car behind and ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call officer Bryan Sites of the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329-4000 , ext. 7485 or Detective Matthew Colonna of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3354 .